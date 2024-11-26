Open Menu

DC For Measures To Implement Labour Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DC for measures to implement labour laws

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review implementation of labour laws effectively in the district.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioner viewed the measures taken by the district administration to implement the laws in industries and shopping malls of Wazirabad and Gujranwala and ensuring minimum wage which was fixed by the Punjab government.

Naveed Ahmed said he would himself monitor the process for implementing the laws in the district.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Gujranwala Wazirabad Labour

Recent Stories

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

3 minutes ago
 Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

2 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

5 hours ago
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

15 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

15 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

15 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

15 hours ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan