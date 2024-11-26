DC For Measures To Implement Labour Laws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review implementation of labour laws effectively in the district.
In the meeting, the deputy commissioner viewed the measures taken by the district administration to implement the laws in industries and shopping malls of Wazirabad and Gujranwala and ensuring minimum wage which was fixed by the Punjab government.
Naveed Ahmed said he would himself monitor the process for implementing the laws in the district.
