DC For Measures To Prevent Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC for measures to prevent dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for dengue prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

The measures taken for dengue control were reviewed in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Hussain, DHO Preventive Services Dr. Muhammad Aamir, officers of concerned departments, and focal persons were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that all measures should be taken to control dengue. He directed that the water should not be accumulated in one place so that the growth of dengue larvae be restricted.

Public awareness should also be raised in this regard. He directed that Android user activities should be increased and complete coverage of hotspots should also be ensured.

He said that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams should work actively throughout the district and the complaints received through the dengue vigilance report system should be resolved properly. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was informed that 1755 dengue hotspots have been completely covered and 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are active for the dengue prevention campaign. Prompt action is taken on the complaints received through Dengue Vigilance Report System.

