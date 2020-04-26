UrduPoint.com
DC For Monitoring Of Vegetable Auction Process

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:50 PM

DC for monitoring of vegetable auction process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Aamir Khattak on Monday directed officers concerned to monitor auction process of vegetables in the market on daily basis.

The DC office has issued the monitoring schedule as ADCG would monitor auction process on Monday, ADCR on Tuesday, ADC Finance and planning on Wednesday, ADC Headquarters on Thursday, AC Sadar on Friday, Sub-registrar Cantt on Saturday and Sub-Registrar would monitor the auction process of vegetables on Sunday.

Khattak has directed Assistant Director agriculture and secretary market committee to continue visiting vegetable markets to control price hike.

