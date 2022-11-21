DC for more efforts to control dengue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wato directed officers concerned to speed up action against dengue larvae to control rising number of dengue patients in the district.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of health department here on Monday, the deputy commissioner snubbed officers concerned over rising cases of dengue and directed them to speed up action.

The deputy commissioner directed assistant commissioners to monitor dengue larvae eradication campaign and also asked them to seal commercial and residential buildings over presence of dengue larvae.

Wato urged masses to cooperate with the district administration in controlling dengue by following the precautionary measures.