DC For New Machinery For Basti Malook Disposal Station

Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad Sunday paid a visit to Basti Malook over complaints of closure of disposal station.

He reviewed the sewerage system of Basti Malook area and new sewer line laid near Multan, Bahawalpur road.

He directed officials concerned to purchase new machinery for disposal station and de-siltation of main sewerage lines.

The DC also ordered installation of covers at all manholes of the city as any mishap could be occurred due to open manholes.

He said the main sewerage lines blocked due to non functioning of the disposal station and the sewer water also affected the Multan, Bahawalpur road at Basti Malook point.

He directed the National Highways Authority officials to repair the damaged road as early as possible.

More Stories From Pakistan

