DC for observance of SOPs to contain COVID-19

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Tuesday paid a visit to Corona Ward setup at Peoples Medical University Hospital and reviewed medical facilities available there. During the visit, Deputy Commissioner instructed Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Raza Brohi to ensure the availability of doctors, medical staff and medicines for expanding medical assistance to cope up with any emergency and proper treatment of patients during the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic.

He also directed for complete observance of SOPs in all wards of the hospital and Out-Patient Department.

Later, the DC also visited Taluka Hospital Sakrand and reviewed the availability of treatment facilities. During the visit to Sakrand Town, DC inspected Solid Waste Management Site where fertilizer and other byproducts are prepared from garbage collected from the town and witnessed the process of producing fertilizer. The Deputy Commissioner visited Benazir District School Sakrand and collected information about educational activities and observance of SOPs in school.

He said that Benazir District School is catering best educational facilities to children of the middle and lower class segments of the society.