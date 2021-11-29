DC for 'open door policy' in all departments

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed heads of all the departments of local government to ensure strict implementation of "Open Door Policy" and resolve public complaints without any delay.

During a meeting at his office Monday, he said the government set its priorities to provide all the basic services to general public. "Therefore, heads of all government departments should resolve public complaints satisfactorily and abandon the practice of ignoring public issues".

DC warned of departmental action against those who would ignore public complaints or show lethargy in redressal of issues brought to their notice.

He asked the assistant commissioners to keep a close watch on the performance of Tehsil offices so that people may not face any problem in getting required services.

He also listened to the problems of senior citizens,men and women and assured to resolve their issues without any delay.