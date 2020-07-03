UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Opening Of KK Highway From Silhad To Fawara Chowk

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:29 PM

DC for opening of KK Highway from Silhad to Fawara Chowk

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Friday said that they were opening the Karakoram Highway from Silhad to Fawara Chowk, after completion of the black topping and repair work to facilitate the people for ensuring un-interrupted flow of traffic

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Friday said that they were opening the Karakoram Highway from Silhad to Fawara Chowk, after completion of the black topping and repair work to facilitate the people for ensuring un-interrupted flow of traffic.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah in the Chair. Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lieutenant General (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Deputy Director NHA, Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Tania Rashid and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah said that soon after completing of the black topping and repair work on the road more such section would be opening for the quick relief to the people.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Traffic Rashid NHA From

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

16 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

20 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

28 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.