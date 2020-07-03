DC for opening of KK Highway from Silhad to Fawara Chowk

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Friday said that they were opening the Karakoram Highway from Silhad to Fawara Chowk, after completion of the black topping and repair work to facilitate the people for ensuring un-interrupted flow of traffic

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah in the Chair. Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lieutenant General (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Deputy Director NHA, Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Tania Rashid and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah said that soon after completing of the black topping and repair work on the road more such section would be opening for the quick relief to the people.