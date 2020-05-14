UrduPoint.com
DC For Operationalising New Corona Wards In Karak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Khan Thursday presiding over the District Control and Command Centre Committee meeting directed the officials concerned to immediately operationalise new corona wards to cope with increasing corona infected patients in the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Khan Thursday presiding over the District Control and Command Centre Committee meeting directed the officials concerned to immediately operationalise new corona wards to cope with increasing corona infected patients in the district.

It was informed during the meeting that COVID-19 cases were increasing in the district due to which the allocated space for corona patients at District Headquarters Hospital Karak had reduced.

District Health Officer told the meeting that two corona wards were set up one each at Teri Hospital and other at Takht Nusrati Hospital but until now these wards were not made operational.

The DC expressing concern over increasing number of corona cases ordered to operationalize the two wards immediately so that best healthcare facilities could be provided to corona patients.

The meeting was attended by Police, Health Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration and other representatives of line departments.

