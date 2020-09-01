UrduPoint.com
DC For Outsourcing Of WASA Recovery System

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:28 PM

DC for outsourcing of WASA recovery system

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make plan for outsourcing of WASA recovery system to ensure 100 per cent recovery target in order to strengthen department's economical condition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make plan for outsourcing of WASA recovery system to ensure 100 per cent recovery target in order to strengthen department's economical condition.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday with WASA and Mepco officials to resolve issue of pending mepco bills of Rs300 million, DC Aamir Khattak said that recovery from third party would also bring transparency .

He said that WASA facing financial problems due to slow pace of recovery adding that 100 percent recovery of pending dues was the only option. He said that WASA have monthly expenses of over Rs120 million including salaries and other matters.

The deputy commissioner directed WASA officers to make arrangements for increasing tariff.

He asked Mepco officers to give one month time to WASA for payment of pending dues. He said that there was a threat of urban flood due to recent spell of rain.

Aamir Khattak added that he himself would talk to provincial government for WASA funds adding that he would discuss the issue with Federal secretary energy and power on the issue. He lauded the arrangements of WASA during Muharram-Ul-Haram and urged them to continue the same spirit in future.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Mepco Customer Services Ahsan Gilani said that the Mepco was facing pressure from the government regarding recovery of pending dues.

Newly appointed Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal, Director WASA Malik Fareed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

