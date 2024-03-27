DC For Overhauling Capital's Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the performance of Assistant Commissioners in the Federal Capital and orchestrated a roadmap for a more efficient and responsive administration.
According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the recent gathering aimed at gauging the effectiveness of Assistant Commissioners in Islamabad.
The meeting, graced by a multitude of officials and stakeholders, witnessed a thorough briefing session by Assistant Commissioners regarding their operational endeavors.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner outlined crucial directives, emphasizing the imperative need for a streamlined food supply chain, budget-friendly Ramazan markets, and vibrant Eid bazaars.
Furthermore, in a bid to address societal concerns, the Deputy Commissioner underscored the urgency of combating professional beggars, inflationary pressures, and unlawful constructions plaguing the cityscape.
In a stern stance against civic infringements, Deputy Commissioner mandated stringent measures against illegal LPG and petrol filling stations, aligning efforts with the ongoing anti-dengue campaign. Additionally, the Assistant Commissioners were tasked with a call to arms, urging them to heighten their performance standards, thus elevating the administrative landscape of the capital.
