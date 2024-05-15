DC For Physical Audit Of Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said on Wednesday that physical audit of all development projects would be conducted to ensure transparency.
Presiding over a meeting with officers of Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here, the DC said that government was committed to ensure maximum relief to masses. He said that various development projects have been initiated in the district by keeping in view the public facilitation.
He announced that Metro Command and Control Building would be inaugurated on the eve of Independence Day.
He said that seven flours of the command and control building would be constructed with funds of Rs 2521 million adding that about 80 percent work has been completed so far while funds of Rs 1717 million have also been spent on the project.
The DC maintained that commercial offices would also be established at the latest command and control building. He said that WASA disposal station of Chungi No-9 was being upgraded to resolve issues while new lines were also being laid and system was being updated for bringing improvement in sewerage system.
