DC For Practical Measures To Control Smog

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

DC for practical measures to control smog

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir directed to take practical measures to avoid possible smog in days to come.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding environmental pollution at his office here on Saturday.

The assistant commissioners, District Officer Industry Rana Waseem, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Rehmatullah and officers of other departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that an awareness campaign regarding prevention of smog should also be started throughout the district so that expected smog situation could be dealt with in an efficient manner.

He said that measures should be taken on a priority besides checking kilns and industries to control smog.

He ordered officers of departments concerned to guide farmers about precautionary measuresto avoid smog.

