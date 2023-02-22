DC for preventive measures against dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad has directed the relevant departments to take all precautionary measures to eliminate the dengue virus from the city.

Presiding over a meeting of the Health department, WSSP, education local government, district administration and other line departments here at his office, he called for concrete steps to be taken in that regard.

He also directed to display banners in mosques and union council offices regarding the prevention of dengue and for keeping water tanks clean and ponds covered.

He instructed the assistant commissioners to organize awareness campaigns regarding the disease in their respective areas and organize training for the health department staff besides sensitizing and educating students of private and public schools about dengue in the morning assembly.

In the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing about the measures to eradicate and prevent the dengue virus and told about the available medicines, equipment, and machinery used to eradicate the dengue virus.

The meeting was told that the dengue virus was caused by the bite of a female mosquito that lays its eggs in clean water only and it could be averted by keeping the water tanks and ponds covered and by cleaning streets.

Meanwhile, the DC directed WSSP to further improve cleanliness in the city and timely remove garbage and other litter from the streets.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, administrative officers, District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Idris, and officers from Health, Towns, WSSP, Education Department, and Local Government among other line departments.