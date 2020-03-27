DC for preventive measures in jail

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday said that preventive measures must be adopted in jail to protect prisoners from coronaviru

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday said that preventive measures must be adopted in jail to protect prisoners from coronavirus.

During a surprise visit of district jail alongwith District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem here, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that all possible resources were being utilized to protect masses from the virus. He directed jail administration to follow SoP regarding coronavirus in order to protect prisoners.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that prisoners must be given awareness about precautionary measures and there must be proper distances between them.

The district officers checked security arrangements of the jail and also visited jail quarantine, hospital, kitchen and different barracks.

Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood gave briefing to DC and DPO about the measures being taken in the jail against coronavirus.