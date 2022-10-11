UrduPoint.com

DC For Prohibiting Paddy Residue

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

DC for prohibiting paddy residue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Tuesday that burning of paddy residue would be strictly prohibited in the district to prevent smog.

Announcements should be made in rural areas to inform the farmers.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of district anti-smog committee.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that campaign against smog emitting vehicles and factories should also be launched. Assistant Commissioners will lead the campaign in their tehsils.

The DC directed that assistant commissioner, along with teams of environment department, should check factories and take action against the owners of smoke emitting factories.

He said that brick kilns operating without zigzag technology in any area should be closed immediately.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary and traffic police should impose fine on smoke emitting vehicles, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot that garbage should not be burnt in any area.

The PHA focus on plantation for the beautification of city and control of air pollution, he added.

He said that committees should be formed in rural areas consisting of revenue, local government and local agriculture officials that would inform the farmers about the orders to prevent the burning of paddy residue.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Maham Usman, Muhammad Sufian,Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Sajjad Mehmood, officers of environment, traffic policeand other departments.

Related Topics

Police Technology Agriculture Company Fine Vehicles RTA Traffic Lead Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.