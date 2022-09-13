UrduPoint.com

DC For Promoting Peace, Harmony On Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (as)

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DC for promoting peace, harmony on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (as)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :District Peace Committee met under the chairmanship of Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Tuesday to discuss security regarding Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervez Waraich said that on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain(ra) administrative officers, members of the peace committee and organizers of processions should take proper measures related to cleaning, security and traffic management.

He said that scholars are playing their role in promoting religious harmony and establishing peace and order in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Ahsan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sameera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioners, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hafiz Muhammad Younis, and Ulema from various sects participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Traffic Bahawalpur Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

16 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

31 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.