DC for promoting peace, harmony on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (as)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :District Peace Committee met under the chairmanship of Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Tuesday to discuss security regarding Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervez Waraich said that on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain(ra) administrative officers, members of the peace committee and organizers of processions should take proper measures related to cleaning, security and traffic management.

He said that scholars are playing their role in promoting religious harmony and establishing peace and order in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Ahsan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sameera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioners, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hafiz Muhammad Younis, and Ulema from various sects participated in the meeting.