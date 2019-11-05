UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Promoting Religious Harmony

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

DC for promoting religious harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Said Ullah Dogar on Tuesday stressed the Ulemas to promote religious harmony for maintaining peace during Rabi-ul-Awwal Addressing a meeting of inter-faith religious harmony committee, DC lauded the role of Ulemas for maintaining peace and urged them to forge unity among their ranks to make the arrangements successful.

DC informed that a comprehensive plan would be issued for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and adequate number of security personnel would be deployed at routes of the Milad processions.

The Ulema assured that they would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

They expressed hope that the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements for Milad processions.

The DC appreciated the Ulema for extending cooperation and their efforts to promote religious harmony.

Related Topics

Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

1 hour ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

2 hours ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.