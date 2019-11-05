DC for promoting religious harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Said Ullah Dogar on Tuesday stressed the Ulemas to promote religious harmony for maintaining peace during Rabi-ul-Awwal Addressing a meeting of inter-faith religious harmony committee, DC lauded the role of Ulemas for maintaining peace and urged them to forge unity among their ranks to make the arrangements successful.

DC informed that a comprehensive plan would be issued for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and adequate number of security personnel would be deployed at routes of the Milad processions.

The Ulema assured that they would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

They expressed hope that the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements for Milad processions.

The DC appreciated the Ulema for extending cooperation and their efforts to promote religious harmony.