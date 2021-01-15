UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Prompt Action To Evict Encroached Government Properties

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:54 PM

DC for prompt action to evict encroached government properties

The Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Friday instructed concerned officers to launch full-fledged action to vacate the squatted government lands in coordination with the district administration, police and Rangers

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):The Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Friday instructed concerned officers to launch full-fledged action to vacate the squatted government lands in coordination with the district administration, police and Rangers. Chairing a meeting in this regard the DC Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao said under the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan it was the right time for immediate action to vacate all government properties, lands and parks from squatters. Officers of all government departments identify encroachments in their respective jurisdiction at the earliest and act promptly to remove illegal possessions without any discrimination, concession or negligence, Rao directed adding that district head of every department would be responsible for taking action and his failure would be reported to Sindh High Court.

On the occasion, the officials of different departments submitted reports about their properties and land under encroachment while the Executive Engineer Irrigation told the meeting that action had begun to remove illegal possessions and heavy machinery was stand by for the purpose.

The officials of Local Government, Works and Services, Forests, Livestock, Health, Revenue, Education and other government departments and Sui Southern Gas Company and National Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Sindh High Court Rangers Police Education Company Gas National Bank Of Pakistan All From Government

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

43 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

32 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

18 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

18 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.