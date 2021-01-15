DC for prompt action to evict encroached government properties

The Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Friday instructed concerned officers to launch full-fledged action to vacate the squatted government lands in coordination with the district administration, police and Rangers

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):The Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Friday instructed concerned officers to launch full-fledged action to vacate the squatted government lands in coordination with the district administration, police and Rangers. Chairing a meeting in this regard the DC Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao said under the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan it was the right time for immediate action to vacate all government properties, lands and parks from squatters. Officers of all government departments identify encroachments in their respective jurisdiction at the earliest and act promptly to remove illegal possessions without any discrimination, concession or negligence, Rao directed adding that district head of every department would be responsible for taking action and his failure would be reported to Sindh High Court.

On the occasion, the officials of different departments submitted reports about their properties and land under encroachment while the Executive Engineer Irrigation told the meeting that action had begun to remove illegal possessions and heavy machinery was stand by for the purpose.

The officials of Local Government, Works and Services, Forests, Livestock, Health, Revenue, Education and other government departments and Sui Southern Gas Company and National Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.