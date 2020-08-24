UrduPoint.com
DC For Proper Mechanism For Implementation Of SoP During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that there must be a proper mechanism to ensure implementation of SoP regarding coronavirus during Majalis and mourning processions in order to prevent spread risk of the virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that there must be a proper mechanism to ensure implementation of SoP regarding coronavirus during Majalis and mourning processions in order to prevent spread risk of the virus.

Presiding over a meeting with administrators of Imambarghas and mourning processions here on Monday, DC Aamir Khattak said that interior ministry have received various complaints of violation of coronavirus SoP during Muharram.

He said that graph of the virus was decreasing day by day in the country, adding that it could be increased by violating SoP regarding preventive measures.

He urged the administrators of Majalis and mourning processions to ensure implementation of SoP.

Deputy Commissioner said that development work at mourning processions routes was being completed with rapid pace while issues of the Imambargah administrations were being resolved on top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan urged administrators of Majalis to make mask compulsory for everyone for participating in the Majalis.

He asked them to set up counters outside the Imambargahs to provide masks and sanitizers to the participants.

He directed them to ensure social distancing guidelines during Majalis. He said that administrations of Imambargahs should adopt online participation system for senior citizens in Majalis.

The administrators of the Imambargahs and mourning processions assured full cooperation with the administration in implementation of SoP.

Syed Ali Raza Gardezi announced to donate masks and sanitizers for the participants of Majalis and mourning processions.

Chairman MDA Mian Jamed Ahmed, ADCG Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani, CEO MWMC Abdul Latif Khan, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Shahzad Mahboob, Muhammad Zubair, Prof Mazhar Abbas Gilani and others were also present in the meeting.

