DC For Proper Monitoring Of Arrangements For Muharram-Ul-Haram

Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has issued instructions to all concerned departments for proper monitoring of arrangements being made for Majalis and mourning processions during Muharram-Ul-Haram here on Thursday

The instructions have been given to concerned departments by keeping in view the guidelines issued by the provincial government.

According to the directives issued by deputy commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani has been make focal persons for arrangements for Muharram while City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan would ensure foolproof security arrangements across the district. SP Special Branch and DO Civil defence would be responsible for technical sweeping of Majalis and mourning processions routes.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has been directed to issue alternative traffic police for mourning procession routes while CEO Health would set up medical camps and would also check food distributed by citizens during Muharram.

The deputy commissioner said that all assistant commissioners would be responsible for monitoring of arrangements in their respective areas while high alert has been issued to all major hospitals of the city. He directed municipal corporation to ensure repairing of roads at mourning procession routes and remove wall chalking and banners, however, different responsibilities have been given to MDA, WASA, PHA and Mepco officers.

