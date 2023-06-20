DC for proper set up of livestock markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Tuesday underlined the need for proper set up of livestock markets at suitable locations outside the city including Tehsil Municipal Administrations, Cantonment board and Water and Sanitation Services Company.

The DC was chairing a meeting of district officials regarding the organization of livestock markets, waste disposal, cleanliness, and prevention of the Congo virus during the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also directed the timely cleaning of sacrificial animal waste and garbage during Eid-ul-Azha days.

Khalid Iqbal said Livestock, Health, and other departments should take necessary measures, including spraying, to prevent the Congo virus.

The DC said the timely establishment of livestock markets in Cantt Area, Tehsil Abbottabad, Lohra, Havelian and Lower Tanawal should be ensured.

He emphasized the implementation of SOPs in livestock markets, the use of germicidal sprays and preventive measures against the Congo virus.