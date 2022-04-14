UrduPoint.com

DC For Providing Ample Supply Of Commodities In Ramazan Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 09:47 PM

DC for providing ample supply of commodities in Ramazan Bazaars

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad on Thursday directed the management concerned to ensure ample supply of daily use commodities in Ramazan Bazaars for providing maximum relief to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad on Thursday directed the management concerned to ensure ample supply of daily use commodities in Ramazan Bazaars for providing maximum relief to the masses.

He paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Bazaar in Sammundri and inquired about the arrangements and facilities for the shoppers.

He said that government was spending huge money to provide maximum relief to the general public through Ramazan Bazaars. Therefore, no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in providing daily use items on subsidized rates in these bazaars, he added.

He also visited Agriculture Fair price Shop and checked the availability of 13 commodities in addition to reviewing the sale of flour and sugar on subsidized rates.

Earlier, the DC also visited Sammundri Road and checked quality of its construction work. He directed the contractor to accelerate efforts for timely completion of road construction.

He was also briefed about up-gradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Dijkot though maps and charts.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan and others were also present on the occasion.

