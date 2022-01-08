UrduPoint.com

DC For Providing Better Municipal Services To People

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 07:10 PM

DC for providing better municipal services to people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that officers and staff of Municipal Corporation should play their role in making the city clean and green.

He said that solid steps should be taken to make the entry points of Bahawalpur city beautiful, attractive and clean. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Chief Officer Nasrullah Malik, and officers of other departments were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed to keep the sewerage system operational and water drainage should be ensured.

He said that all the manholes in the city should be covered.

He said that street lights should be kept functional. Relevant officers and staff should work actively in the field. Municipal services should be provided properly. The encroachment in the city should be removed, he said.

The deputy commissioner said that the AC bus terminal should be made more beautiful. He instructed that steps would be taken to provide better facilities to the passengers.

On this occasion, Chief Officer Corporation Nasrullah Malik gave a briefing on the performance of the corporation.

More Stories From Pakistan

