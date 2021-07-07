UrduPoint.com
DC For Providing Facilities At Animal Sale Points

Wed 07th July 2021

DC for providing facilities at animal sale points

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia here on Wednesday visited a sacrificial animals' sale point at Azam Chowk

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia here on Wednesday visited a sacrificial animals' sale point at Azam Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Qaima and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Mian Muhammad Asif were also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed to make sacrificial animals' sale points operational at earliest.

He directed to provide facilities at the sale points and implement SOPs of Coronavirus.

He further directed to set up a camp for medicines of livestock.

The deputy commissioner said that proper arrangements should be made for the cleaning of sacrificial animal sale points.

Later, he visited a Sahulat Bazaar. He inspected the flour stall and checked the stock register. He inspected the food stalls set up and inspected the prices and quality of commodities.

