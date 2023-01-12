DC for providing flour at discount rate in distt

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Thursday called for providing flour at discount rate in the district.

Presiding over a meeting at Darbar Hall, the deputy commissioner said that violation of people's rights would not be tolerated at any cost.

Assistant Commissioners would be the authority to take legal action against violators according to law.

Food Officials while sharing the details, told that flour stalls have been set up at district and taluka level where 10 kilograms bag of flour was available at Rs 650.

DC Channa, directed the food Controller to personally monitor the distribution process and report to the DC office and ACs of all talukas of the district on daily basis.