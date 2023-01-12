UrduPoint.com

DC For Providing Flour At Discount Rate In Distt

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

DC for providing flour at discount rate in distt

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Thursday called for providing flour at discount rate in the district.

Presiding over a meeting at Darbar Hall, the deputy commissioner said that violation of people's rights would not be tolerated at any cost.

Assistant Commissioners would be the authority to take legal action against violators according to law.

Food Officials while sharing the details, told that flour stalls have been set up at district and taluka level where 10 kilograms bag of flour was available at Rs 650.

DC Channa, directed the food Controller to personally monitor the distribution process and report to the DC office and ACs of all talukas of the district on daily basis.

Related Topics

Khairpur All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

19 minutes ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

1 hour ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.