Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 07:36 PM

DC for providing relief to people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday said that as per the directions of Chief Secretary Punjab, all matters of public welfare should be resolved so that people of the area get relief.

He was addressing a meeting in the committee room at his office here. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioners of tehsils, CEO Health Dr. Iqbal, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officers of Municipal Committee and officers of other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the�installation of manhole covers, repairing of faulty street lights and maintenance of sewerage line in the district.

He instructed that schools' teachers should be asked to supervise the students while they cross the roads during arrival and departure times.

Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at the bus stands.

He directed that the whitewash on government buildings should be done in a better way. In addition, the existing bridges across the district should be repaired properly. He further said that billboards should be installed in the district in a proper manner. As per the directions of the government, cleaning and chlorination of water tanks and removal of wall chalking should be done properly.

Deputy Commissioner said that drainage should be improved and water should not be allowed to accumulate. Deputy Commissioner directed that legal action be taken against the owners of smoke emitting vehicles.

He said that maintenance of small roads in rural and urban areas of the district should be completed as soon as possible.

