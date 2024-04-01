Open Menu

DC For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To People

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DC for provision of clean drinking water to people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that proper maintenance of water filtration plants throughout the district should be ensured for the provision of clean drinking water to the people.

He expressed these views during a meeting held in the committee room of his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javaid, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to provide excellent municipal services to the people. He stressed the importance of ensuring cleanliness arrangements and keeping street lights functional. He further mentioned the need to effectively address any violations. It was informed during the meeting that there are 100 operational water filtration plants installed throughout the district. Similarly, cleanliness arrangements are being regularly maintained, and initiatives are being taken to enhance municipal services.

