DC For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To People
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that proper maintenance of water filtration plants throughout the district should be ensured for the provision of clean drinking water to the people.
He expressed these views during a meeting held in the committee room of his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javaid, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to provide excellent municipal services to the people. He stressed the importance of ensuring cleanliness arrangements and keeping street lights functional. He further mentioned the need to effectively address any violations. It was informed during the meeting that there are 100 operational water filtration plants installed throughout the district. Similarly, cleanliness arrangements are being regularly maintained, and initiatives are being taken to enhance municipal services.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting6 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Balakot grid notified6 minutes ago
-
University Wensam School, College’s role lauded in promotion of quality education6 minutes ago
-
School Education Development Committee met under DC6 minutes ago
-
Labourers slip into oil tanker, rescued15 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two15 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints15 minutes ago
-
ANF accelerates operation to bust gangs supplying drugs to students16 minutes ago
-
Ophthalmologist stresses adopting preventive measures to avoid eye allergies16 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's sentence in toshakhana reference16 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft26 minutes ago
-
21 Ramadan a tragic day in Islamic history: CM Murad26 minutes ago