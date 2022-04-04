DC for provision of edible items at affordable rates in Sasta Bazars

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat Monday chaired a meeting to fix prices of edible items at affordable prices in Sasta Bazars during the holy month of Ramazan

BAJAUR, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat Monday chaired a meeting to fix prices of edible items at affordable prices in Sasta Bazars during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan and Trade Union.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur said that facilities should be provided to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, Deputy Tehsildar Salarzai Zakir Khan Afridi inaugurated the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar.

Tehsildar Salarzai directed the dealers to provide basic items to the common people at reasonable rates during the holy month of Ramazan so that the people do not face any difficulty in purchase of items.