Open Menu

DC For Provision Of Facilities To People In Lasbela

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 11:34 PM

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Umira Baloch on Friday said that measures would be taken to address public issues of Lasbela with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Umira Baloch on Friday said that measures would be taken to address public issues of Lasbela with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in the area.

She expressed these views while talking to Armabel Press Club (APC) members after taking charge as Deputy Commissioner Lasbela.

She said that the media should identify the public problems in a positive way, God willing, she would spare no effort to solve the unresolved problems because media role was important for resolving issues of public.

She said that a meeting would be held soon with the electricity authorities to eliminate prolong load shedding of electricity and diesel smuggling would not be allowed in local passenger buses.

The Deputy Commissioner said that she could also meet with the officials of all NGOs working in Lasbela and strictly would instruct them to solve the problems of the people of Lasbela in a better way.

She said that Lasbela district was a peaceful area and a safe land of ancient cultural traditions and here we have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving the people.

She said that the Electric authorities should ensure the supply of electricity to the citizens in extreme heat and would resolve this issue by holding a meeting with the Electric officials to end the load shedding and we wanted people to get maximum relief.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity APC Lasbela God Media All

Recent Stories

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

11 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

11 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

11 minutes ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

11 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern ..

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

3 minutes ago
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

3 minutes ago
 Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocat ..

Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Haj ..

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Governor for making comprehensive policy to protec ..

Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Kha ..

Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

2 minutes ago
 District administration directed for strict compli ..

District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan