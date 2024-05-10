DC For Provision Of Facilities To People In Lasbela
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Umira Baloch on Friday said that measures would be taken to address public issues of Lasbela with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Umira Baloch on Friday said that measures would be taken to address public issues of Lasbela with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in the area.
She expressed these views while talking to Armabel Press Club (APC) members after taking charge as Deputy Commissioner Lasbela.
She said that the media should identify the public problems in a positive way, God willing, she would spare no effort to solve the unresolved problems because media role was important for resolving issues of public.
She said that a meeting would be held soon with the electricity authorities to eliminate prolong load shedding of electricity and diesel smuggling would not be allowed in local passenger buses.
The Deputy Commissioner said that she could also meet with the officials of all NGOs working in Lasbela and strictly would instruct them to solve the problems of the people of Lasbela in a better way.
She said that Lasbela district was a peaceful area and a safe land of ancient cultural traditions and here we have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving the people.
She said that the Electric authorities should ensure the supply of electricity to the citizens in extreme heat and would resolve this issue by holding a meeting with the Electric officials to end the load shedding and we wanted people to get maximum relief.
Recent Stories
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders11 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability11 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law11 minutes ago
-
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies3 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis3 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori2 minutes ago
-
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program2 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to start wheat purchase process2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur outlines measures for province development, pros ..2 minutes ago
-
May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago