DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Umira Baloch on Friday said that measures would be taken to address public issues of Lasbela with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in the area.

She expressed these views while talking to Armabel Press Club (APC) members after taking charge as Deputy Commissioner Lasbela.

She said that the media should identify the public problems in a positive way, God willing, she would spare no effort to solve the unresolved problems because media role was important for resolving issues of public.

She said that a meeting would be held soon with the electricity authorities to eliminate prolong load shedding of electricity and diesel smuggling would not be allowed in local passenger buses.

The Deputy Commissioner said that she could also meet with the officials of all NGOs working in Lasbela and strictly would instruct them to solve the problems of the people of Lasbela in a better way.

She said that Lasbela district was a peaceful area and a safe land of ancient cultural traditions and here we have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving the people.

She said that the Electric authorities should ensure the supply of electricity to the citizens in extreme heat and would resolve this issue by holding a meeting with the Electric officials to end the load shedding and we wanted people to get maximum relief.