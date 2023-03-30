UrduPoint.com

DC For Provision Of Free Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DC for provision of free wheat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Thursday inspected the distribution points established in the Ramadan Bazaars in Abbottabad to ensure the provision of free wheat flour transparently to the marginalized segments of society during the holy month of Ramadan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibril Raza, and District food Controller Shad Muhammad were also present on the occasion. DC Abbottabad issued instructions to ensure the easy and immediate provision of flour to citizens.

Khalid Iqbal also directed masses that after receiving the confirmation message via SMS on 8171 for free wheat flour under the Ramadan Special Package go to the nearest Aata points and collect three bags of 10 kilograms of flour for free.

He said that registered individuals are being provided with flour on a timely basis after verification in the Ramadan Bazaar, in addition, the district administration has established 156 wheat points throughout the district.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed all arrangements and issued special instructions to the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Food Controller to ensure the easy provision of flour to citizens.

