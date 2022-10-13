UrduPoint.com

DC For Provision Of Max Facilities To Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC for provision of max facilities to prisoners

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq directed administration district jail to ensure implementation of government instructions regarding provision of maximum facilities to the prisoners.

During his visit to the district jail on Thursday, the deputy commissioner visited different barracks, hospital and kitchen of the jail and lauded the administration for ensuring best cleanliness and other arrangements at the jail.

He said the government has directed to provide best facilities to prisoners in the jail.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Superintendent Jail Amir Umer said that the district jail was established in 1908 which was later, upgraded in 2015 with increasing prisoners capacity to 472.

He said that as per directives of the government, maximum facilities were being provided to prisoners in the jail and added that breakfast and lunch was being offered to prisoners while the facility of public call office was also available.

