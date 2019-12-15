DC for provision of maximum facilities at green belts, parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner and DG Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA), Aamer Khattak has directed the officials concerned to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to citizens at Greenbelts and parks.

He expressed these views during meeting with PHA officials here on Sunday. Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua was also present.

He said that they were striving to resolve all issues of the department. He asked the officials and staff to perform their duties with devotion and honesty.

He ordered to devise a comprehensive strategy for tree plantation of flowers and local trees and proper caring of planted trees. PHA Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that work was in progress for the restoration and beautification of Shah Shamas Park.

He said that work on special corners for disabled persons would soon be started.

He said that entertainment opportunity would be available for the people of Multan during the exhibition of Chrysathemum.

sak/zhr