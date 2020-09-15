UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Provision Of Relief Goods To Rain-hit Affectees On Daily Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

DC for provision of relief goods to rain-hit affectees on daily basis

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said that district administration was carrying out relief activities on daily basis for convenience of the rain hit people

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said that district administration was carrying out relief activities on daily basis for convenience of the rain hit people.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the DC said in this regard almost 10,635 ration bags, 3775 mosquito mats, 5436 tents and other material have so far been distributed among rain-hit people.

He said that district administration was utilizing all available resources to provide every possible assistance to rain victims. He further said that besides providing relief goods, free medical camps were also set up for providing treatment facilities to destitute rain-hit people.

Related Topics

Tharparkar All

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s dnata quadruples catering capacity in ..

54 minutes ago

FP committee of Nishtar Medical University present ..

1 minute ago

SSP Sukkur reviews security,traffic situation

1 minute ago

Saeed Ghani visits educational institutes after re ..

1 minute ago

Sargodha University issues plan for reopening of a ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.