DC for provision of relief goods to rain-hit affectees on daily basis

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said that district administration was carrying out relief activities on daily basis for convenience of the rain hit people.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the DC said in this regard almost 10,635 ration bags, 3775 mosquito mats, 5436 tents and other material have so far been distributed among rain-hit people.

He said that district administration was utilizing all available resources to provide every possible assistance to rain victims. He further said that besides providing relief goods, free medical camps were also set up for providing treatment facilities to destitute rain-hit people.