DC for public awareness about dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia has said that officers and staff of the Health Department should play their role in keeping people safe from dengue.

Public awareness should be provided about dengue prevention.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee in the committee room of his office here Thursday.

CEO�Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal, DHO Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, District Coordinator Dr Khalid Channar, Director Emergency Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Amir Bukhari, and officers of other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that dengue vector surveillance teams should work actively in the field.

From January 1 to January 26, as many as 20 cases of dengue have been reported in the district.

He said that 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams are working for vector surveillance in the district.

He said that there are 1703 dengue hotspots in the Bahawalpur district which have been fully covered.