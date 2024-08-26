DC for public awareness against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday stressed the need

for raising public awareness about preventive measures against dengue virus

and mosquitoes.

Addressing the meeting at his office, he urged that water should not be allowed

to accumulate.

He directed the officials concerned to improve the surveillance

of indoor and outdoor teams in the field. He also laid stress on the importance

of cleanliness in homes, offices, and the surrounding environment. He also highlighted

the necessity of keeping rooftops of houses and buildings clean.

He also directed the officials to regularly inspect junkyards and tyre shops, and

ensure cleanliness in cemeteries and that containers for birds to drink water.