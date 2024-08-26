DC For Public Awareness Against Dengue
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday stressed the need
for raising public awareness about preventive measures against dengue virus
and mosquitoes.
Addressing the meeting at his office, he urged that water should not be allowed
to accumulate.
He directed the officials concerned to improve the surveillance
of indoor and outdoor teams in the field. He also laid stress on the importance
of cleanliness in homes, offices, and the surrounding environment. He also highlighted
the necessity of keeping rooftops of houses and buildings clean.
He also directed the officials to regularly inspect junkyards and tyre shops, and
ensure cleanliness in cemeteries and that containers for birds to drink water.
