DC For Public Support To Defeat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi Thursday sought the support of people to defeat coronavirus in the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi Thursday sought the support of people to defeat coronavirus in the district.

Talking to journalists, he said coronavirus cases increased last week and reached to 44 in the district.

He said use of masks and other precautionary measures as mandatory to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

The deputy commissioner said a 84-bed isolated ward had been prepared for corona patients in which all kinds of facilities was being provided to patients.

He said health department and district administration was on frontline against COVID-19 and appealed people to support them in that regard.

He said to evaluate and streamline the measures, a committee had also been constituted which was headed by assistant commissioner Tank.

In case of violation of SOPs, shop would be sealed and fine would be imposed on the shopkeeper. He said transport terminal owners had been fined over charging extra from the passengers.

