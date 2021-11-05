UrduPoint.com

DC For Publicity Of Measles, Rubella Vaccination Drive At Tehsil, UC Levels

Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hari Pur Moghis Sanaullah Friday chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for province-wide measles and Rubella vaccination drive to be carried out from November 15 to 27.

The meeting was informed that during the vaccination drive all the children from the age of 5-month to 15 years would be inoculated against measles and Rubella.

Speaking on the occasion the DC emphasized upon line departments to fully cooperate in the inoculation drive and help the government to protect the coming generation from the adverse effects of different diseases.

He further directed the quarters concerned to also make publicity of the campaign and announcements should be made from mosques while banners be displayed at Tehsil and Union Council levels.

The meeting was attended by representatives of private schools, Rescue-1122, All Traders Association, NGOs and health department.

