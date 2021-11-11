UrduPoint.com

DC For Recruitment Of Special Persons Under 3pc Quota

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed the public and private institutions to recruit special persons under three percent quota.

He expressed these views while presiding over a District Rehabilitation Disability Committee meeting on Thursday.

ADCG Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, Deputy Director Social Welfare Naeem Ahmed, government officials, mill managers and special representatives attended the meeting.

He ordered public and private institutions to pay the salaries to special persons in time otherwise action would be taken.

He said that the Punjab government was taking various steps for the welfare of the helpless and needy people including special persons.

Mr Sherazi said that at the district level, financial assistance would be provided to special persons including visually impaired persons and recruitment would be done at public and private levels.

He said that the special persons have lot of potential and they could become useful citizens with our little bit attention.

He stressed the philanthropists and wealthy people to make their world and hereafter by providing financial assistance to special people.

More Stories From Pakistan

