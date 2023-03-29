DC for redressal of traffic problems in city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The delegation of the Motor Auto parts Association on Friday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) at his office.

The delegation discussed various matters of mutual interest and apprised the DC Sukkur Shehzad Thaheem about the existing problems due to traffic jams, encroachment, and illegal road cuts.

They said that due to violation of traffic rules not only commuters were suffering but the economic activities in the city were hampered.

The DC assured the delegation of the redressal of traffic problems and said that the relevant authorities would be asked to evolve an effective traffic management system and they would be made bound for strict implementation of traffic laws.