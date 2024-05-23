DC for reducing prices of bakery items

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said bakers should also reduce

prices of bread and bakery products due to reduction of flour prices.

He expressed these views while addressing representatives of the bakery owners

at the DC's Office while District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, Ameen Mir,

Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Shakeel, Tajseer Tajmal, Zamir Ejaz, Muhammad Usman

and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration had reduced price of bread (roti)

and naan due to the reduction in the price of flour which had been successfully implemented

similarly prices of bread and other bakery products should also be reduced.

The bakery owners expressed their commitment that full cooperation would be given to

the Punjab government and the district administration to provide relief to people.