Open Menu

DC For Reducing Prices Of Bakery Items

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DC for reducing prices of bakery items

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said bakers should also reduce

prices of bread and bakery products due to reduction of flour prices.

He expressed these views while addressing representatives of the bakery owners

at the DC's Office while District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, Ameen Mir,

Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Shakeel, Tajseer Tajmal, Zamir Ejaz, Muhammad Usman

and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration had reduced price of bread (roti)

and naan due to the reduction in the price of flour which had been successfully implemented

similarly prices of bread and other bakery products should also be reduced.

The bakery owners expressed their commitment that full cooperation would be given to

the Punjab government and the district administration to provide relief to people.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Shakeel Flour

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

4 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

13 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

13 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

14 hours ago
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

14 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

14 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

14 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan