DC For Reducing Prices Of Bakery Items
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said bakers should also reduce
prices of bread and bakery products due to reduction of flour prices.
He expressed these views while addressing representatives of the bakery owners
at the DC's Office while District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, Ameen Mir,
Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Shakeel, Tajseer Tajmal, Zamir Ejaz, Muhammad Usman
and others were also present.
The deputy commissioner said the district administration had reduced price of bread (roti)
and naan due to the reduction in the price of flour which had been successfully implemented
similarly prices of bread and other bakery products should also be reduced.
The bakery owners expressed their commitment that full cooperation would be given to
the Punjab government and the district administration to provide relief to people.
