DC For Registration Of Motorcycle Rickshaws

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC for registration of motorcycle rickshaws

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahir Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the registration of motorcycle rickshaws.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure the registration of motorcycle rickshaws and motorcycle loader rickshaws with the Excise and Taxation Department at the time of sale.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Arooj Fatima, Excise and Taxation Officer Jam Niaz Ahmed, SDPO Highways Irfan Rubani, Traffic Inspector Shazia Ramzan, transporters, and motorcycle dealers were present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner instructed transporters to adhere to the prescribed fare at the Eid al-Fitr and strictly avoid overloading. He mentioned that legal action would be taken in case of any violations.

