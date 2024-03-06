DC for relief to citizens during Ramazan through reduced prices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad has directed the relevant officials to ensure edible items at affordable levels in order to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the district’s price review committee met here at his office to determine prices of essential items for Ramazan.

He said that the meeting had been convened in light of directives of the provincial government to trickle down blessings of masses’ welfare policies on grassroots level.

The meeting discussed establishing complaint desks at the tehsil level to address citizens' complaints regarding prices and availability of essential commodities.

He also directed the relevant officials from the food department and other relevant departments to pay regular visits to markets to ensure that citizens get essential items at officially-prescribed prices during the holy month.

He urged people to identify those business elements who were overcharging people and report to the relevant authorities for taking action against them.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), District Food Controllers (DFCs), assistant food controllers, livestock officials, traders' representatives, and other relevant stakeholders.