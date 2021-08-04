DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Wednesday urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Muharramul Haram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Wednesday urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Muharramul Haram.

Addressing the meeting of the District Peace Committee at her office, she stressed the ulema to maintain unity among their ranks and play an active role for tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation.

The ulema assured of their full cooperation to the administration and also presented suggestionsto make foolproof security.

