DC For Removal Of Encroachment On Banks Of River Panjkora

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan on Thursday directed the district administration to remove all kind encroachments on banks of river Panjkora here and ensure there was no construction in the future.

Talking to chairmen of Tehsil Councils Mand and Samarbagh here at his office, he said he had also instructed the Irrigation department not to issue any NOC for construction or dumping of material at the banks of the river.

He said that any activity that affects the natural bed of rivers divert the river water to nearby villages and causes damages to local population, infrastructure and agricultural lands.

The DC strictly ordered continuation of operation against encroachment till its elimination from the district.

Meanwhile, the delegation apprised the DC about the problems of their areas and the latter assured to address the issues of locals on priority basis.

