DC for removal of encroachments on irrigation department land

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao, on the directives of High Court, Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding removal of encroachments on irrigation department owned lands.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to remove encroachments constructed on Irrigation department's lands and canal banks.

The DC said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also directed to ensure provision of Police and anti-encroachment forces while carrying out an anti-encroachment drive.

SSP Altaf Leghari speaking on the occasion said that all DSPs and SHOs have been directed to extend cooperation and contingent force for removal of encroachments.

He assured to provide police force if necessary. Among others Executive Engineer Rohri Division Moro and Kandiaro, executive engineer SCARP, SDO irrigation and Assistant Commissioner were also present.