DC For Removal Of Roadside Encroachments, Bushes

Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad , Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed Executive Engineer Provincial Highways Division SBA for immediate removal of encroachments and increasing bushes from all the important roads of the district specially Nawabshah-Saeedabad Road.

DC, through a letter said that, for improving flow of traffic and preventing road accidents removal of encroachments and cleaning of roadside bushes were necessary as those created difficulties for drivers by hindering their vision which results in road mishaps. Taking notice of damages to roads due to plying of disc plough s on roads without tyres, the DC instructed that tractor drivers must be restrained from the practice and made to install tyres on disc ploughs before pulling them over the paved roads. A letter has also been written to the Senior Superintendent of Police to initiate legal action on the violation.

