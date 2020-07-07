DC for removing all advertisement boards installed on public properties

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the municipal authorities to remove billboards and signboards in the light of the Supreme Court's May,2016, order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the municipal authorities to remove billboards and signboards in the light of the Supreme Court's May,2016, order.

The directives were given through a July 2 correspondence with the officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cantonment board Hyderabad, District Council Hyderabad, Municipal Committee Qasimabad and Municipal Committee Tandojam.

The letter, officially shared with the media here on Monday, pointed to the May 5, 2016, order of the apex court which had directed that all the billboards and signboards installed on the public property should be removed and no future installation should be allowed.

The court had identified roads, sidewalks, islands in the road center,overhead bridges, underpasses, pedestrian bridges, roundabouts, green belts, pedestrian lanes and the storm water drains as the public properties."The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy monsoon rains and the billboards or sign boards can be very dangerous in the rainy season and may cause any untoward incident," the DC observed.

"Therefore, you are directed to take necessary action for immediate removal and uprooting of all billboards installed on public spaces in your jurisdiction to avoid any mishap and to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court," the DC directed. Soomro gave the municipal authorities a week to comply and submit a report.