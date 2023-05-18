DC for resolving all civic issues with cooperation of traders

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad on Thursday said that all the civic issues would be resolved with the cooperation of the traders' community.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders led by President of 'Markazi Anjuman Tajran' Sohail Ahmad Azmi.

The deputy commissioner said the administration was going to take an important decision next week in order to overcome the financial crisis of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSCC) and Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA).

He asked the businessmen to highlight the collective issues of society instead of individual cases.

The delegation apprised the delegation about different issues being faced by the citizens including cleanliness, reservations over the recent Census, revenue department, street lights, non-payment of sugarcane to the farmers by a local Sugar Mill owner, and related to warehouses of animal skins and bones on Dinpur road.

The deputy commissioner assured the delegation of resolving all the problems. He said the administration was reviewing the performance of WSSC and the sanitation system would be improved as an important decision would be taken next week to overcome the company's financial crisis.

Regarding the census, he said the recommendations were being sent to the government regarding the reduction of the population of Dera Ismail Khan district in the recent census. He said all the reservations would be addressed.

About the electricity load shedding, he said the action would be taken under the supervision of the magistrate to prevent electricity theft.

Moreover, he said action would be taken against the sale of unhealthy food items and profiteering.

He said the slaughtering of animals in government slaughterhouses and the sale of meat stamped by the government was also being ensured in order to provide hygienic meat to the people.

About non-payment of sugarcane prices to the farmers by a specific sugar mill, he said the affected farmers should register their complaints in his office so that any legal action could be initiated against the said sugar mill.

The delegation was comprised of traders including Chaudhry Jameel Ahmad, Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Qureshi, Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, Sher Muhammad Mehsud, Mohibullah and Raja Anwar Ali.