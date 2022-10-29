UrduPoint.com

DC For Resolving Genuine Issues On Priority Basis

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 07:47 PM

DC for resolving genuine issues on priority basis

Efforts are expedited to provide clean drinking water to the general public of Nawabshah, as this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Efforts are expedited to provide clean drinking water to the general public of Nawabshah, as this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Saturday.

For that purpose, a new boring was done near Gajrah Wah canal to continue the supply of potable water.

The DC said that genuine issues of citizens were being resolved and directed concerned officials to take emergent steps to resolve public issues.

Related Topics

Water Nawabshah

Recent Stories

Hazrat Shah Jamal urs begins

Hazrat Shah Jamal urs begins

1 minute ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine drone attack on Crime ..

Russia says repelled Ukraine drone attack on Crimea fleet

1 minute ago
 Phillips hits 104 as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka

Phillips hits 104 as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka

1 minute ago
 Interior Minister releases Gandapur's audio about ..

Interior Minister releases Gandapur's audio about bringing arms to capital

1 minute ago
 ADC visits BHUs, checks attendance of staff, avail ..

ADC visits BHUs, checks attendance of staff, availability of medicines

5 minutes ago
 Municipal commissioner reviews cleanliness

Municipal commissioner reviews cleanliness

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.