DC for resolving genuine issues on priority basis

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Efforts are expedited to provide clean drinking water to the general public of Nawabshah, as this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Saturday.

For that purpose, a new boring was done near Gajrah Wah canal to continue the supply of potable water.

The DC said that genuine issues of citizens were being resolved and directed concerned officials to take emergent steps to resolve public issues.